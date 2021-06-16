Tidelands Health clears final hurdle to build new hospital in Socastee area

Submit a Tip
By Kristin Nelson
Updated: 36 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A new Tidelands Health hospital is officially coming to the Socastee area.

The third and final reading for a rezoning request was placed under the consent agenda for Tuesday’s Horry County Council meeting. It passed under the consent agenda with no issues.

The hospital will build a new facility on 82 acres of land off Highway 707 and Highway 31.

There had been concerns from the community about the hospital being built in the area. Back in April, nearly 100 people attended a community meeting to voice their input.

Tidelands Health CEO Bruce Bailey said that they listened to the community’s concerns about flooding and said it will include a system of retention ponds and piping to control the release of water through the Highway 707 drainage system.

