Six hurt in three-vehicle crash on Highway 501 in Carolina Forest

By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A three-vehicle crash with entrapment is causing traffic delays Wednesday in the Carolina Forest area, officials say.

Crew were called to the accident near Highway 501 and Waccamaw Pines Drive at 11:58 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The department confirmed six people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Heavy traffic is being reported in the area. Officials say drivers will experience delays “for an extended amount of time.”

The public is asked to avoid the area.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

