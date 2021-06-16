Submit a Tip
Second person arrested in connection to Georgetown County double homicide

Alecia Renee Childers
Alecia Renee Childers(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A second person has now been charged with the deaths of two elderly people in Georgetown County, according to authorities.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said Alecia Renee Childers was taken into custody Wednesday in connection to the investigation.

Officials said she and Ryan O’Neil Woodruff are both charged with the deaths of a man and woman found bludgeoned to death at a home on Graham Road on May 22.

Ryan Woodruff
Ryan Woodruff((Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office))

According to deputies, Woodruff later struck Childers in the head just hours after the murders happened.

Childers was originally working with law enforcement as she recovered, but deputies said she suddenly left once evidence began to show she was involved in the double murder.

Investigators and agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division were able to locate Childers in the Rose Hill community and took her into custody.

Childers is charged with two counts of murder. She is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

Woodruff was arrested last month in Williamsburg County and also faces two murder charges, as well as an additional charge of attempted murder.

He remains at the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

