Skip to content
Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Live
News
Weather
Hurricane Center
Investigate
Grand Strand Today
Sports
Good News
Search
WMBF News
Contact Us
Watch Live
Lottery
Submit a Photo
Submit a News Tip
Meet the Team
Jobs at WMBF
News
Horry County
State
National
Traffic
Investigate
Live Links
Education
Crime
Health
COVID-19 Vaccine
Coronavirus
Good News
Explorin' With Loren
Halley's Hometown Hero
This Is Carolina
Weather
Headlines
Hurricane Center
Skycam Network
Storm Pros
Sports
High School Football
CCU Chanticleers
Carolina Panthers
Myrtle Beach Pelicans
Community
Grand Strand Today
Best of the Grand Strand
Contests
Programming
Latest Newscasts
Programming Schedule
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Gray DC
The Drew Barrymore Show
Advertisement
Nominate a ‘Community Champion’ now
Community Champions graphic
(Source: WMBF News)
By
WMBF News Staff
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Most Read
F-16 makes emergency landing at MYR
Fire damages unit at North Myrtle Beach hotel
Father of 7-year-old mauled to death by dogs in Marion Co. details what led to the attack
Account established to help with funeral costs for child mauled by dogs in Marion Co.
FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 7 p.m.
Latest News
Account established to help with funeral costs for child mauled by dogs in Marion Co.
CMC rezoning in Carolina Forest passes second reading
Anti-death penalty advocates seek alternative to S.C. executions
Agencies to conduct hurricane evacuation exercise for S.C. coastal areas