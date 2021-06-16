Submit a Tip
Latta native Donell Stanley partners with Chuck Jordan to host football camp

Latta native Donell Stanley along with longtime Conway head coach and current South Florence assistant coach Chuck Jordan.(WMBF)
By Gabe McDonald
Updated: 22 minutes ago
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - One of the Pee Dee’s own is teaming up with a local high school coach to pay it forward to the next generation of football stars.

Latta native and former South Carolina football player Donell Stanley and longtime Conway High coach Chuck Jordan are coming together to host a football camp this week. In conjunction with Jordan’s quarterback school, Stanley will hold a camp for offensive and defensive linemen.

Giving kids a local venue to sharpen their skills is the top priority for Stanley, who signed with the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in February.

“It’s an honor just to be with Coach Jordan. He’s a great guy and a legendary coach who coached a long time so he knows his stuff,” said Stanley. “Teaming up with him is great and I think we can get a lot of kids better here in the area and just give them a place to come train locally.”

The former Gamecock is also hoping this experience can prepare him for a career on the sidelines after he’s done playing.

“This is something I want to do every time I get the chance to come home,” added Stanley. “Even after football this could be a good start because I do want to get into coaching and everything after my playing days and I think I got a lot of experience to give to these kids and I know they’ll listen to me and what I have to offer.”

The camp is set for Thursday evening at 6 p.m. at the Conway Rec Center and is 25 dollars per session.

