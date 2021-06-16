The Inaugural Sunflower Festival is happening this weekend at Thompson Farm at Brickyard Plantation

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thompson Farm at Brickyard Plantation doesn’t just offer fun in the Fall. This year, they’ve got a reason to celebrate the Summer season as well. For the first time ever, they’re hosting a Sunflower Festival.

It all kicks off Saturday at 4pm. Enjoy the festivities June 19th and June 20th from 4pm-8pm.

Come along with us for what you can expect!

Inaugural Sunflower Festival (Source: Thompson Farm at Brickyard Plantation)

