Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

The Inaugural Sunflower Festival is happening this weekend at Thompson Farm at Brickyard Plantation

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thompson Farm at Brickyard Plantation doesn’t just offer fun in the Fall. This year, they’ve got a reason to celebrate the Summer season as well. For the first time ever, they’re hosting a Sunflower Festival.

It all kicks off Saturday at 4pm. Enjoy the festivities June 19th and June 20th from 4pm-8pm.

Come along with us for what you can expect!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Inaugural Sunflower Festival
Inaugural Sunflower Festival(Source: Thompson Farm at Brickyard Plantation)

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MYR file photo
F-16 makes emergency landing at MYR
Crews managed to prevent a fire from spreading to multiple units of a North Myrtle Beach hotel...
Fire damages unit at North Myrtle Beach hotel
An account has been established to help with funeral costs for Shamar Jackson.
Account established to help with funeral costs for child mauled by dogs in Marion Co.
Shemar Jackson, 7, died after being mauled by dogs on Monday in Marion County.
Father of 7-year-old mauled to death by dogs in Marion Co. details what led to the attack
Until 7 PM
FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 7 p.m.

Latest News

Sunflower fields at Thompson Farm
Sunflower fields at Thompson Farm
AJ Stevens Olympic Trials
AJ Stevens Olympic Trials
Sunflower Festival at Thompson Farm
Sunflower Festival at Thompson Farm
Dare Danyel - Zumba
Dare Danyel - Zumba