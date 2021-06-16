Horry County police searching for missing, endangered man
Updated: 37 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing, endangered man.
The Horry County Police Department says 40-year-old Michael Nash was last seen Tuesday in the area of Waccamaw Medical Park in Conway.
Police say Nash is 5′3″ and 148 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.