Florence woman buys new car after winning $50K in lottery

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence woman bought a new car on the same day she won $50,000 playing the lottery.

According to information from the South Carolina Education Lottery, the lucky winner won the cash on a $2 Jumbo Bucks ticket that she picked up at the Florence Quick Stop on West Palmetto Street.

“It was a joyful moment,” said the winner’s sister, who helped pick out the new car. “She’s happy, and I’m so happy for her.”

Florence Quick Stop in Florence received a commission of $500 for selling the claimed ticket, the release stated.

