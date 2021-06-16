Florence police searching for attempted murder suspect

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is now wanted on attempted murder charges after someone was shot in the Pee Dee.

The Florence Police Department says officers were called to the area of 1524 West Palmetto Street Tuesday night for reports of a shooting.

A victim was found at the scene with a gunshot wound and was later taken to the hospital, officials said.

Police later learned the victims shot after a verbal argument with the suspect in a vehicle.

The suspect, identified by authorities as Traquan Tyreek Dillon, then fled the scene after the shooting.

Officials said arrest warrants have since been obtained for Dillon.

He is now wanted on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Details on the victim’s condition were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

