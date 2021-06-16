FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely later this week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The chance for development continues to increase in the Gulf of Mexico with Invest-92L.

The chances continue to increase in the Gulf of Mexico. (WMBF)

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue over the Bay of Campeche and southern Mexico in association with a broad low pressure area. This system will move little today and tonight, and little if any development is expected during that time due to interaction with land. However, the broad disturbance should begin to move northward on Thursday, and a tropical depression is likely to form by late Thursday or on Friday when the low moves across the western Gulf of Mexico.

Here's what you need to know from the latest update. (WMBF)

Regardless of development, heavy rainfall will continue over portions of Central America and southern Mexico during the next several days. Heavy rains should also begin to affect portions of the northern Gulf Coast on Friday. The chance of development is at 70% over the next 48 hours and 90% over the next five days.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.