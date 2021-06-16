Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely later this week

By Andrew Dockery
Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The chance for development continues to increase in the Gulf of Mexico with Invest-92L.

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue over the Bay of Campeche and southern Mexico in association with a broad low pressure area. This system will move little today and tonight, and little if any development is expected during that time due to interaction with land. However, the broad disturbance should begin to move northward on Thursday, and a tropical depression is likely to form by late Thursday or on Friday when the low moves across the western Gulf of Mexico.

Regardless of development, heavy rainfall will continue over portions of Central America and southern Mexico during the next several days. Heavy rains should also begin to affect portions of the northern Gulf Coast on Friday. The chance of development is at 70% over the next 48 hours and 90% over the next five days.

