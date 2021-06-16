Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Lower humidity to end the week

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 4:28 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The passing of the cold front overnight has brought some cooler weather to start the morning and will provide a brief relief from the humidity as we look toward the end of the work week.

It's a nice and refreshing type of day behind the cold front.
It's a nice and refreshing type of day behind the cold front.(WMBF)

As you’re stepping out the door, you’ll find that many of us are looking at a cooler start compared to the past several mornings and that trend looks to continue through Friday.

Our isolated shower chance will be around this afternoon. It's not a washout but a 20% chance...
Our isolated shower chance will be around this afternoon. It's not a washout but a 20% chance of a shower or storm will be possible.(WMBF)

Highs today will climb into the middle to upper 80s. While there will still be some humidity today, it’s not going to be the miserable humidity we have seen with heat index values in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Winds will be out of the north, limiting our moisture for any afternoon shower or storm today. We will keep an eye on the sea breeze as we head into the afternoon hours. If anything, that will be where our isolated shower or storm will come from today but most of us will remain dry.

Relief will not only be felt today but especially by Thursday.
Relief will not only be felt today but especially by Thursday.(WMBF)

Rain chances inland are at 0% today with a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm for the beaches. Drier air will continue to end the rest of the week with no rain chances Thursday through Saturday. In fact, our humidity will be at it’s lowest Thursday, providing for a nice change of pace and one of the best days this week.

We're comfortable for Thursday but conditions will turn muggy and steamy by Saturday and Sunday.
We're comfortable for Thursday but conditions will turn muggy and steamy by Saturday and Sunday.(WMBF)

Unfortunately, that humidity will increase as we head into the weekend with highs quickly returning to the upper 80s to lower 90s. The mugginess will be attributed to the change of winds and plenty of moisture moving into the region. Due to this, we will begin to see rain chances slowly work back into the forecast on Sunday with the best shower & storm chances arriving early next week.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MYR file photo
F-16 makes emergency landing at MYR
Crews managed to prevent a fire from spreading to multiple units of a North Myrtle Beach hotel...
Fire damages unit at North Myrtle Beach hotel
Shemar Jackson, 7, died after being mauled by dogs on Monday in Marion County.
Father of 7-year-old mauled to death by dogs in Marion Co. details what led to the attack
An account has been established to help with funeral costs for Shamar Jackson.
Account established to help with funeral costs for child mauled by dogs in Marion Co.
Until 7 PM
FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 7 p.m.

Latest News

Storms passed over the Intracoastal Waterway one mile south of the Socastee Swing Bridge.
WATCH: Pea-sized hail comes down in Conway
Until 7 PM
FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 7 p.m.
Here's a look at the two chances of development.
FIRST ALERT: Bill continues to move northeast, Claudette next on the list
Storm chances return this afternoon, relief arrives midweek
Storm chances return this afternoon, relief arrives midweek