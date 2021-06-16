FIRST ALERT: Lower humidity to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The passing of the cold front overnight has brought some cooler weather to start the morning and will provide a brief relief from the humidity as we look toward the end of the work week.

It's a nice and refreshing type of day behind the cold front. (WMBF)

As you’re stepping out the door, you’ll find that many of us are looking at a cooler start compared to the past several mornings and that trend looks to continue through Friday.

Our isolated shower chance will be around this afternoon. It's not a washout but a 20% chance of a shower or storm will be possible. (WMBF)

Highs today will climb into the middle to upper 80s. While there will still be some humidity today, it’s not going to be the miserable humidity we have seen with heat index values in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Winds will be out of the north, limiting our moisture for any afternoon shower or storm today. We will keep an eye on the sea breeze as we head into the afternoon hours. If anything, that will be where our isolated shower or storm will come from today but most of us will remain dry.

Relief will not only be felt today but especially by Thursday. (WMBF)

Rain chances inland are at 0% today with a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm for the beaches. Drier air will continue to end the rest of the week with no rain chances Thursday through Saturday. In fact, our humidity will be at it’s lowest Thursday, providing for a nice change of pace and one of the best days this week.

We're comfortable for Thursday but conditions will turn muggy and steamy by Saturday and Sunday. (WMBF)

Unfortunately, that humidity will increase as we head into the weekend with highs quickly returning to the upper 80s to lower 90s. The mugginess will be attributed to the change of winds and plenty of moisture moving into the region. Due to this, we will begin to see rain chances slowly work back into the forecast on Sunday with the best shower & storm chances arriving early next week.

