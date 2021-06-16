Submit a Tip
Employee discrimination lawsuits against City of North Myrtle Beach sent to federal court

North Myrtle Beach City Hall
North Myrtle Beach City Hall
By Madison Martin
Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Three women alleging employee discrimination against the City of North Myrtle Beach have taken another step forward towards appearing in court.

Federal court documents show the city’s defense removed all three lawsuits from Horry County’s Court of Common Pleas to Florence’s U.S. District Court on Tuesday.

The first lawsuit, filed in April, started a chain of other female plaintiffs all alleging discrimination in several separate departments within the city.

All three women are represented by the same attorney, Pamela Mullis.

As the notices of removal read, all three cases allege “federal questions over which this court has original jurisdiction under” pertaining to Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Age Discrimination in Employment Act.

Mullis said the plaintiffs will be looking for a scheduling order from the judge. Discovery is expected to be scheduled next.

She added it wasn’t unexpected for the defense to remove all three to federal court all at once.

A spokesperson for the city said it does not comment on pending litigation.

