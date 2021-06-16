Driver arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed S.C. teacher on bicycle, troopers say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol has arrested a man troopers were looking for in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Greenville County teacher as she rode her bicycle on the Swamp Rabbit Trail.

Corp. Joe Hovis said Tuesday night Mantavious McMorris has been arrested.

He has been charged with hit-and-run with death, reckless homicide, habitual offender causing death when license has been suspended, canceled or revoked and driving under suspension third offense, Hovis said.

McMorris has been booked in the Greenville County Detention Center, Hovis said.

The crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 6, on Sulphur Springs Road.

Carli Brewer Soukup, 33, of Taylors, was stopped westbound at a crosswalk, and a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north on Sulphur Spring Road, Hovis said.

Soukup entered the crosswalk on her bike and was hit by the truck, troopers said.

She was riding her bicycle along the Swamp Rabbit Trail.

Troopers said the traffic light was red.

Soukup taught fifth grade at Mitchell Road Elementary School.

