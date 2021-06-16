Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Driver arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed S.C. teacher on bicycle, troopers say

Mantavious McMorris
Mantavious McMorris(Source: Greenville County Detention Center)
By Anne Newman
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol has arrested a man troopers were looking for in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Greenville County teacher as she rode her bicycle on the Swamp Rabbit Trail.

Corp. Joe Hovis said Tuesday night Mantavious McMorris has been arrested.

He has been charged with hit-and-run with death, reckless homicide, habitual offender causing death when license has been suspended, canceled or revoked and driving under suspension third offense, Hovis said.

McMorris has been booked in the Greenville County Detention Center, Hovis said.

The crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 6, on Sulphur Springs Road.

Carli Brewer Soukup, 33, of Taylors, was stopped westbound at a crosswalk, and a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north on Sulphur Spring Road, Hovis said.

Soukup entered the crosswalk on her bike and was hit by the truck, troopers said.

She was riding her bicycle along the Swamp Rabbit Trail.

Troopers said the traffic light was red.

Soukup taught fifth grade at Mitchell Road Elementary School.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MYR file photo
F-16 makes emergency landing at MYR
Crews managed to prevent a fire from spreading to multiple units of a North Myrtle Beach hotel...
Fire damages unit at North Myrtle Beach hotel
Shemar Jackson, 7, died after being mauled by dogs on Monday in Marion County.
Father of 7-year-old mauled to death by dogs in Marion Co. details what led to the attack
An account has been established to help with funeral costs for Shamar Jackson.
Account established to help with funeral costs for child mauled by dogs in Marion Co.
Until 7 PM
FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 7 p.m.

Latest News

.
Account established to help with funeral costs for child mauled by dogs in Marion Co.
.
CMC rezoning in Carolina Forest passes second reading
It's a nice and refreshing type of day behind the cold front.
FIRST ALERT: Lower humidity to end the week
John Getsinger, Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger appeared in federal court on Tuesday in...
Berkeley County couple facing federal charges for storming U.S. Capitol