Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Day 2 of Carolina Panthers mandatory minicamp

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey at mandatory minicamp on Wednesday
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey at mandatory minicamp on Wednesday(WBTV)
By Nate Wimberly
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The key theme at Panthers minicamp on Wednesday was game like situations.

“I think that’s just an important thing to master,” said Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. “How do you perform when there are pressure situations on 3rd downs, in 2 minute situations, in 4 minute situations? Being able to focus on technique and execution in critical situations is going to make our team a lot better.”

And getting better is the key right now for coach Matt Rhule. Sure, everyone wants to have great days, but it’s not about being great in the summer.

“I don’t want them to have great days to be honest because that means we aren’t making things hard enough for them,” said coach Rhule. “I want them to have good days and then steady progress. To me, good days will lead to great days someday.”

Thursday’s practice won’t be much of a practice.  Coach Rhule is going to run the team through the conditioning test that that they have to pass before the start of training camp. So in essence, minicamp is a wrap for this team.

For new QB Sam Darnold, the mental work will continue for the next 41 days that they are off before the Panthers get back together in Spartanburg for training camp at Wofford College.

“Going over the playbook,” said Darnold. “Keeping the screws tight on that. You got to continue to go over formations and the little detail because as you’re learning the big picture with concepts and different situations, you tend to lose focus on the little details of certain formations, motions, or shifts. So I think it’s just continuing to go over it.”

Carolina Panthers 2021 training camp will start on July 27th down in Spartanburg.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-vehicle crash with entrapment is causing traffic delays Wednesday in the Carolina...
Six hurt in three-vehicle crash on Highway 501 in Carolina Forest
The chances continue to increase in the Gulf of Mexico.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely later this week
Horry County Council approves $738 million budget with tax increases
Mantavious McMorris
Driver arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed S.C. teacher on bicycle, troopers say
Michael Nash
Horry County police searching for missing, endangered man

Latest News

AJ Stevens Olympic Trials
Track athlete has been training in Myrtle Beach to get ready for the Olympic Trials
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball won the NBA's Rookie of the Year.
Hornets’ LaMelo Ball wins NBA Rookie of the Year; third Charlotte player to win award
‘Inspiration to us all’: T.J., son of former Panther Greg Olsen, rings victory bell after...
‘Inspiration to us all’: T.J., son of former Panther Greg Olsen, rings victory bell after receiving heart transplant
CCU linebacker Silas Kelly named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week
CCU linebacker Silas Kelly named to Lott IMPACT Trophy 2021 watch list