Day 2 of Carolina Panthers mandatory minicamp

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The key theme at Panthers minicamp on Wednesday was game like situations.

“I think that’s just an important thing to master,” said Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. “How do you perform when there are pressure situations on 3rd downs, in 2 minute situations, in 4 minute situations? Being able to focus on technique and execution in critical situations is going to make our team a lot better.”

And getting better is the key right now for coach Matt Rhule. Sure, everyone wants to have great days, but it’s not about being great in the summer.

“I don’t want them to have great days to be honest because that means we aren’t making things hard enough for them,” said coach Rhule. “I want them to have good days and then steady progress. To me, good days will lead to great days someday.”

Thursday’s practice won’t be much of a practice. Coach Rhule is going to run the team through the conditioning test that that they have to pass before the start of training camp. So in essence, minicamp is a wrap for this team.

For new QB Sam Darnold, the mental work will continue for the next 41 days that they are off before the Panthers get back together in Spartanburg for training camp at Wofford College.

“Going over the playbook,” said Darnold. “Keeping the screws tight on that. You got to continue to go over formations and the little detail because as you’re learning the big picture with concepts and different situations, you tend to lose focus on the little details of certain formations, motions, or shifts. So I think it’s just continuing to go over it.”

Carolina Panthers 2021 training camp will start on July 27th down in Spartanburg.

