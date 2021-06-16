Darlington County teacher to retire after nearly five decades on the job

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A longtime teacher in Darlington County is calling it quits after nearly five decades in education.

The Darlington County School District announced the retirement of Dr. B. Jane Hursey Wednesday morning.

Hursey began her career as a fourth-grade teacher at Spring Elementary School in the fall of 1974. A few years later, she returned to the school district from Vanderbilt University, where she worked as a graduate assistant in the Department of Elementary Education as a sixth-grade teacher, a press release stated.

She then went on to teach mathematics at St. John’s Elementary. By 1983, Hursey became the youngest principal in the district at St. John’s, according to the district.

“From 1986 to 1988, she served as a graduate instructor in the University of Virginia’s Department of Curriculum and Instruction. She returned to Darlington for a year as a director of Elementary Education before trekking halfway across the country to Houston. She spent 14 years as the superintendent of Second Baptist School, a three-school system that serves pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade,” the release stated.

According to the release, Hursey returned to the district in the fall of 2015 as a grant administrator. She quickly became the district’s interim personnel director and eventually the director of human resources before a title change to assistant superintendent thereafter.

“God surrounded me with so many wonderful people – committed teachers, custodians and secretaries – that often made me look good and taught me so much,” Hursey said. “It was more than just a job. It was always a family. My career feels like a long string of callings and preparations from God. It is a very privileged platform to work in education.”

