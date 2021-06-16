CCU linebacker Silas Kelly named to Lott IMPACT Trophy 2021 watch list

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – Coastal Carolina linebacker Silas Kelly was one of 42 players named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy 2021 watch list, the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation, sponsors of the annual Lott IMPACT Trophy, announced this week.

College defensive players are nominated to the watch list based on the IMPACT on their teams on and off the field. IMPACT is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. The 42 represents Ronnie Lott’s number during his legendary career.

Kelly, who is working on his MBA after earning bachelor’s degrees in both exercise and sport science and business management, was named one of three national 2020 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award winners last season. He was also named to the 2020 Phil Steele Sun Belt Conference All-Conference second team and earned a spot on the 2020 All-Sun Belt second team.

Tabbed the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Sept. 21 following the win over Campbell (Sept. 18), the Maryland native played in all 12 games on the season, starting 11 contests in 2020. He led Coastal Carolina with 80 tackles and added 6.5 tackles-for-loss, 5.0 sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery on the season. His 5.0 sacks were tied for eighth in the Sun Belt, while his 80 total stops were ninth in the conference on the year.

Former Chant Tarron Jackson was a finalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy in 2020.

The winner of the Lott Trophy, which will be announced in December, will receive $25,000 for his university’s general scholarship fund.

This is the 18th year for the Lott Trophy, which has donated more than $1.6 million to schools and other charities around the country.

