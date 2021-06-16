Agencies to conduct hurricane evacuation exercise for S.C. coastal areas

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – State and local agencies will conduct a hurricane evacuation exercise in Horry County and other parts of South Carolina on Thursday.

According to information from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, the exercise on June 17 will test lane reversal plans for all three of the state’s major coastal areas.

The exercise will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Officials said it should not interfere with the flow of traffic, intersections will not be blocked and drivers will be allowed to move freely.

Troopers with the S.C. Highway Patrol are asking drivers on Interstate 26, U.S. 501, S.C. 544, U.S. 278 and U.S. 21 to exercise caution and be aware that law enforcement officers and state personnel will be located on the shoulder of the highways and at exits.

Traffic control equipment and personnel will be stationed on U.S. 501 beginning at S.C. 544 and ending at U.S. 378 as well as between S.C. 22 and the Marion bypass, officials said.

