1 in 10 N.C. singles would not date a nondrinker, poll says

By WBTV Web Staff
Updated: 10 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A recent polls says one out of every 10 single people in North Carolina would not a date a person who does not drink alcohol.

The poll, conducted by Detox.net an online resource for finding drug and alcohol addiction detox centers, surveyed 3,375 single Americans to find out how many people would not date a person who doesn’t drink.

Firstly, the survey made the discovery that over 1 in 10 North Carolina singles (12 percent) would not date a person who never drinks alcohol. (compared to a national average of 14 percent).

However, if given a binary choice between dating a person who never drinks and someone who drinks too much, 12 percent would opt for the latter, the poll reveals.

This does change slightly when it comes to gender: 19 percent of men would date someone who drinks too much compared to just 5 percent of women.

Nearly 1 in 5 singles (18 percent) admit they would be disappointed if they discovered on a first date that their date didn’t drink alcohol, the poll says.

When it comes to online filtering, 3 in 4 singles (75 percent) think nondrinkers should state that they don’t drink alcohol on their online dating profiles so they know in advance whether they are happy to meet up with them, or not.

The poll goes on to say 13 percent of people say they have been in relationships where the only thing they had in common with a partner was drinking.

“Alcohol dependency can have major effects on romantic relationships in the most destructive ways,” a press release read.

Detox.net provides advice on how to avoid forming alcohol dependencies within relationships:

