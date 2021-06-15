Submit a Tip
Woman charged in fatal shooting of Hartsville teenager

Cassandra Escobar
Cassandra Escobar(Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington County deputies have made an arrest in connection to the fatal shooting of a Hartsville teenager.

Major David Young with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Cassandra Escobar is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The charge stems from a shooting on White Sand Circle in May that killed 18-year-old Caleb James.

Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee said the investigation revealed James was shot by another person and ruled the death a homicide.

Escobar was taken to the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center following her arrest.

