CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Strong winds, hail and heavy rain impacted portions of Horry County Tuesday afternoon.

Viewer Rene Sellers sent in video of pea-sized hail coming down in Conway.

The city of Conway also posted footage to its Facebook page of heavy winds in the downtown area

