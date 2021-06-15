Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Two proposed hospitals set for more readings in front of Horry County Council

By Katherine Phillips
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Both Tidelands Health’s proposed Burgesses location and Conway Medical Center’s proposed International Drive location will have another reading during Tuesday night’s Horry County Council meeting.

Tidelands Health’s proposal will have its third and final reading, while CMC’s will have its second reading, with time for public comment.

For Tidelands Health’s proposed Burgesses location, this is the last step in the rezoning process.

After concerns from neighbors in the Tern Hall area, Tidelands Health officials did have to adjust their initial plans, which now include a stoplight, service road and updated storm water patterns.

Tidelands Health CEO Bruce Bailey said they’re happy neighbors are now satisfied with the plans.

“With the traffic volumes that we’ll create and the traffic they’ve historically had together, we can justify a traffic signal and Tidelands Health plans to build an entrance boulevard to our property that will make a connection into the Tern Hall so they can gain access to it. So we look at it as a win-win,” Bailey said.

However, they still have a long road ahead of them.

“Assuming all of that works out - we would be in a position to buy the property - we are still waiting on DHEC’s decision for our certificate of need application, hopefully by the end of July,” Bailey said.

For Conway Medical Center, the road is much longer.

After a request from South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to move CMC’s International Drive area hospital, CMC has now decided on a location closer to The Farm at Carolina Forest.

With that change, some neighbors at The Farm have concerns with the hospital being closer to their homes.

WMBF News has reached out to Horry County Councilman Bill Howard, who represents the district with the proposed CMC hospital, but have not heard back.

Public comment will be available during Tuesday’s Horry County Council meeting at the government and justice Center in Conway. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three suspects charged in the deadly shooting on Willoughby Lane in Myrtle Beach appeared...
Bond denied for suspects charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that killed two
A large crowd came out for the opening night of the Carolina Country Music Fest on Thursday.
McMaster: CCMF welcomed over 35K people on Friday night
Police lights
Coroner: Victim in Horry Co. shooting dies from injuries
Left to right: Raja Younas, Syed Naqvi, Jessica Voight
Myrtle Beach company to ‘remain in business’ after owners arrested in federal fraud case, attorneys say
Shemar Jackson, 7, died after being mauled by dogs on Monday in Marion County.
Father of 7-year-old mauled to death by dogs in Marion Co. details what led to the attack

Latest News

Over the next three years, South Carolina public schools will have about $3.2 billion dollars...
S.C. schools deciding how to use $3.2 billion in recovery funding
S.C. schools deciding how to use $3.2 billion in recovery funding
S.C. schools deciding how to use $3.2 billion in recovery funding
North Charleston police charged Tyquan Cooper with manslaughter and 12 counts of assault and...
Man arrested in connection to mass shooting was out on bond
This was the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine administered in Horry County.
Hospital officials reflect on six months since first vaccine doses arrived in Horry Co.