Two proposed hospitals set for more readings in front of Horry County Council

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Both Tidelands Health’s proposed Burgesses location and Conway Medical Center’s proposed International Drive location will have another reading during Tuesday night’s Horry County Council meeting.

Tidelands Health’s proposal will have its third and final reading, while CMC’s will have its second reading, with time for public comment.

For Tidelands Health’s proposed Burgesses location, this is the last step in the rezoning process.

After concerns from neighbors in the Tern Hall area, Tidelands Health officials did have to adjust their initial plans, which now include a stoplight, service road and updated storm water patterns.

Tidelands Health CEO Bruce Bailey said they’re happy neighbors are now satisfied with the plans.

“With the traffic volumes that we’ll create and the traffic they’ve historically had together, we can justify a traffic signal and Tidelands Health plans to build an entrance boulevard to our property that will make a connection into the Tern Hall so they can gain access to it. So we look at it as a win-win,” Bailey said.

However, they still have a long road ahead of them.

“Assuming all of that works out - we would be in a position to buy the property - we are still waiting on DHEC’s decision for our certificate of need application, hopefully by the end of July,” Bailey said.

For Conway Medical Center, the road is much longer.

After a request from South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to move CMC’s International Drive area hospital, CMC has now decided on a location closer to The Farm at Carolina Forest.

With that change, some neighbors at The Farm have concerns with the hospital being closer to their homes.

WMBF News has reached out to Horry County Councilman Bill Howard, who represents the district with the proposed CMC hospital, but have not heard back.

Public comment will be available during Tuesday’s Horry County Council meeting at the government and justice Center in Conway. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

