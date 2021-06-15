Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Tropical Storm Bill forms far off coast of North Carolina

Tropical Storm Bill was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any...
Tropical Storm Bill was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any immediate threat to land despite the possibility of some rough seas along the U.S. Northeast coast.(Source: NHC/NOAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - The second named storm of this year’s hurricane season, Tropical Storm Bill, has formed far off the North Carolina coast.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm emerged from a tropical depression swirling about 335 miles (539 kilometers) off of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

Bill had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph) and was moving to the northeast at 23 mph (37 kph).

The storm was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any immediate threat to land despite the possibility of some rough seas along the U.S. Northeast coast.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three suspects charged in the deadly shooting on Willoughby Lane in Myrtle Beach appeared...
Bond denied for suspects charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that killed two
A large crowd came out for the opening night of the Carolina Country Music Fest on Thursday.
McMaster: CCMF welcomed over 35K people on Friday night
Police lights
Coroner: Victim in Horry Co. shooting dies from injuries
Left to right: Raja Younas, Syed Naqvi, Jessica Voight
Myrtle Beach company to ‘remain in business’ after owners arrested in federal fraud case, attorneys say
Shemar Jackson, 7, died after being mauled by dogs on Monday in Marion County.
Father of 7-year-old mauled to death by dogs in Marion Co. details what led to the attack

Latest News

Over the next three years, South Carolina public schools will have about $3.2 billion dollars...
S.C. schools deciding how to use $3.2 billion in recovery funding
The Biden administration hopes more young people will adopt a positive attitude toward getting...
As US COVID-19 death toll nears 600,000, racial gaps persist
Congressional leaders hold a moment of silence in remembrance of the nearly 600,000 who have...
US nears mournful marker of 600,000 COVID-19 deaths
S.C. schools deciding how to use $3.2 billion in recovery funding
S.C. schools deciding how to use $3.2 billion in recovery funding