Troopers investigate deadly crash involving motorcycle in Florence County

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(WWNY)
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person died after a crash involving a motorcycle in Florence County.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers responded to the wreck at 7:45 p.m. Friday on Freedom Boulevard and Gilbert Road.

He said a motorcycle crossed into oncoming traffic and was hit by a 2018 Ford Utility.

The motorcyclist died as a result of the crash, according to Lee.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the motorcyclist.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

