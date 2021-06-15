Troopers investigate deadly crash involving motorcycle in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person died after a crash involving a motorcycle in Florence County.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers responded to the wreck at 7:45 p.m. Friday on Freedom Boulevard and Gilbert Road.

He said a motorcycle crossed into oncoming traffic and was hit by a 2018 Ford Utility.

The motorcyclist died as a result of the crash, according to Lee.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the motorcyclist.

The crash remains under investigation.

