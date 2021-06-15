Thousands without power as storms move through Horry Co.

Over 2,000 people are without power Tuesday afternoon in the Conway area. (Source: Santee Cooper)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Thousands of customers are without power as storms move through Horry County Tuesday afternoon.

According to information from Santee Cooper, approximately 2,289 customers are out as of 4:20 p.m.

The majority of those outages are in the Conway area, according to Santee Cooper’s outage map.

An estimated restoration time was not immediately available.

