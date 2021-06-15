Thousands without power as storms move through Horry Co.
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Thousands of customers are without power as storms move through Horry County Tuesday afternoon.
According to information from Santee Cooper, approximately 2,289 customers are out as of 4:20 p.m.
The majority of those outages are in the Conway area, according to Santee Cooper’s outage map.
An estimated restoration time was not immediately available.
