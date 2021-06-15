Submit a Tip
The Theatre of the Republic is back open with ‘Brand New Day’ happening this weekend

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For the first time since the Pandemic, The Theatre of the Republic in Downtown Conway will open it’s doors for a Broadway Musical Revue, Brand New Day.

The show kicks off this Friday. You can catch it June 18,19,20,25,26,27.

The show will feature a cast of 14 singers and dancers. They’ll perform a variety of songs and dance numbers from current and past Broadway Musicals.

For tickets or more information, you can visit their website here.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

