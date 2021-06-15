The Theatre of the Republic is back open with ‘Brand New Day’ happening this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For the first time since the Pandemic, The Theatre of the Republic in Downtown Conway will open it’s doors for a Broadway Musical Revue, Brand New Day.

The show kicks off this Friday. You can catch it June 18,19,20,25,26,27.

The show will feature a cast of 14 singers and dancers. They’ll perform a variety of songs and dance numbers from current and past Broadway Musicals.

For tickets or more information, you can visit their website here.

