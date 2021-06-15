Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Southwest Airlines flights disrupted for second day in a row

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a...
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. A flight attendant for Southwest Airlines lost two teeth when she was attacked by a passenger this weekend, according to her union president, Tuesday, May 25, 2021.(Ted S. Warren | AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By Amanda Alvarado
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Southwest Airlines flights in the United States are temporarily suspended due to “technology issues,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a brief notice on their website.

Southwest said on Twitter that they are “working quickly” to resolve the issue.

Problems first appeared Monday affecting flight operations at Southwest, Delta and Alaska Airlines.

More than 1,500 flights were delayed on Monday, according to the flight tracking service, FlightAware. On Tuesday, nearly 500 Southwest flights were cancelled and more than 700 Southwest flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shemar Jackson, 7, died after being mauled by dogs on Monday in Marion County.
Father of 7-year-old mauled to death by dogs in Marion Co. details what led to the attack
Area to watch off the Carolina coast.
FIRST ALERT: ‘Bill’ likely to develop later today, watching two other areas
The three suspects charged in the deadly shooting on Willoughby Lane in Myrtle Beach appeared...
Bond denied for suspects charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that killed two
A Grand Strand lotto player is $4 million richer after winning big playing Mega Millions.
Mega Millions ticket worth $4 million sold in Carolina Forest
John Edward Brown
Warrants: Man struck victim with contractor’s level before shooting him in Bucksport area

Latest News

Congressional leaders hold a moment of silence in remembrance of the nearly 600,000 who have...
US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000, equal to yearly cancer toll
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Horry County until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Horry County
As the US passed a grim milestone today -- 600,000 lives lost to COVID-19 -- top US health...
Delta variant causing concern
President Biden arrives in Geneva for Wednesday's summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin.
Biden preps for Putin summit
People take part in a worship service during the annual Southern Baptist Convention meeting...
Southern Baptists hold annual meeting amid push from right