Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

South Carolina inmates to appeals court: Halt electrocutions

Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens on Monday filed a notice of appeal to the 4th Circuit Court of...
Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens on Monday filed a notice of appeal to the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals.(SC Dept. of Corrections)
By MEG KINNARD
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The two South Carolina inmates scheduled to die this month want an appellate court to halt their deaths by electrocution.

Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens on Monday filed a notice of appeal to the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The condemned men want to overturn a judge’s decision not to halt their upcoming executions. Attorneys for Sigmon and Owens argued South Carolina hasn’t tried hard enough to get lethal injection drugs or compound them itself.

Both men are set to be electrocuted this month.

South Carolina’s recently revised capital punishment law compels condemned inmates to choose between electrocution or a firing squad if lethal injection drugs aren’t available.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shemar Jackson, 7, died after being mauled by dogs on Monday in Marion County.
Father of 7-year-old mauled to death by dogs in Marion Co. details what led to the attack
Area to watch off the Carolina coast.
FIRST ALERT: ‘Bill’ likely to develop later today, watching two other areas
The three suspects charged in the deadly shooting on Willoughby Lane in Myrtle Beach appeared...
Bond denied for suspects charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that killed two
A Grand Strand lotto player is $4 million richer after winning big playing Mega Millions.
Mega Millions ticket worth $4 million sold in Carolina Forest
John Edward Brown
Warrants: Man struck victim with contractor’s level before shooting him in Bucksport area

Latest News

MYR file photo
F-16 makes emergency landing at MYR
Horry County Police Department vehicles
Horry County police to conduct safety checkpoints throughout summer season
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed 1, injured nine people...
Savannah Mayor: A second victim has died as a result of Friday’s mass shooting on Avery Street
The risk for strong to severe storms will be around in our area until 7 PM this evening.
FIRST ALERT: A few strong storms possible this afternoon
Students in Horry County Schools will take part in graduation ceremonies this week.
Nearly 2,700 Horry County students set to graduate