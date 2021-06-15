Submit a Tip
Shaniqua Bennett named new head girls’ basketball coach at Darlington High

Shaniqua Bennett.
Shaniqua Bennett.(Darlington County Schools)
By Darlington County Schools
Updated: 1 hours ago
DARLINGTON, SC - Shaniqua Bennett will be the new head coach for the Darlington High School (DHS) girls’ varsity basketball team, the school announced this week.

Bennet, who is a student support facilitator at DHS, has served as the school’s junior varsity girls’ basketball coach since 2016. She replaces Bradley Knox as the girls’ coach after Knox was hired as head coach of the varsity boys’ team.

“Coach Bennett is passionate about Darlington athletics and has been a part of helping our girls basketball team reach success in recent seasons,” said Cortney Gehrke, DHS principal. “We are confident our Lady Falcons are going to excel under her leadership.”

Bennet brings with her coaching experience an extensive playing background. She competed in basketball and volleyball as well as track and field during her time as a student-athlete at DHS. She also played basketball for Voorhees College, where she later graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Health and Recreation.

Copyright 2021 Darlington County Schools. All rights reserved.

