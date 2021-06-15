Submit a Tip
Pregnant Georgia woman stabbed, forcing emergency c-section to deliver baby four months premature

By Jon Shirek
Updated: 22 minutes ago
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (WXIA) - A Georgia woman and her newborn are basking in the show of support from her community after she was the victim of a shocking attack earlier this month.

Valerie Kasper remembers every detail of the attack that happened in the Atlanta suburb of Brookhaven.

“It’s in my head, and I’m constantly seeing it,” Kasper said from the hospital.

She was five months pregnant and walking with her 3-year-old son Benjamin when the attack occurred.

Police accuse Christopher Jones of attacking Kasper by stabbing her in her back and stomach. He has since been arrested.

Kasper’s wounds were so severe that doctors had to perform an emergency c-section to deliver Benjamin’s brother, Theodore, four months premature.

“It’s amazing to me that I got stabbed four times and nothing was destroyed,” Kasper said. “He didn’t hit the baby. He didn’t hit the womb at all. It’s just a miracle.”

Kasper praised police officers for their actions following the stabbing.

“It’s a huge relief that monster is not on the street doing this to other pregnant women walking with their 3-year-olds,” Kasper said.

Her newborn is getting stronger as the family has received support from people donating to online fundraisers.

“It’s unbelievable. It makes me really feel grateful for every moment of my life now,” Kasper said. “Not that I was ungrateful before, but perhaps we take life for granted in moments.”

Kasper expects to leave the hospital soon, but her newborn son will remain in intensive care.

Copyright 2021 WXIA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

