Nearly 2,700 Horry County students set to graduate

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s graduation week for Horry County Schools and thousands of students will be walking across the stage.

The graduation ceremonies are happening Tuesday and Wednesday. The school district said they are happy to see students have the opportunity to graduate in-person.

“It’s been a very long year for our graduations, our parents and our staff, and we are very excited. We will have almost 2,700 students graduate from HCS schools this year, and we have ceremonies taking place on June 15 and 16,” HCS spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said. “We are excited we are able to once again offer an in-person option for our students for graduation.”

Bourcier added parents were given two options to have an individual graduation or the traditional graduation ceremony. She said every school is handling graduation a little differently and families should have received instructions from their schools.

She said some of the end of the school year reminders include an early dismissal of two-and-a-half hours for all schools both Tuesday and Wednesday.

As Wednesday is the last day of school, Bourcier said students will be asked to return technology and library books, and pay any account balances they may have. They also must pick up any medication they might have in the nurse’s office.

She noted the next school year starts Aug. 17. For those who are student athletes, she recommends getting a sports physical over the summer, as well as any immunizations.

