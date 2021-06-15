Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach Fire Department sees raises with newly passed city budget

By Katherine Phillips
Updated: 42 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With the newly passed $292 million city budget, Myrtle Beach firefighters will soon see more money in their pockets.

“Pay is always an issue, we get comments from all over the place, ‘Oh I can’t believe that’s what you’re offering,’” Myrtle Beach Fire Capt. Jon Evans said.

But with raises on the way, Evans hopes the department will get those kinds of comments a lot less.

Before the raise, starting pay sat at $41,000. Now it’ll go up to $43,000 for firefighters just starting out. It’s even more of a raise for paramedics, bumping their starting pay up $7,000, earning them $50,000 a year.

Evans said without the raises, Myrtle Beach Fire was the 27th lowest paid department out of departments similar in size in the region.

“Compared to a lot of other departments in our area we were way below, now we’re top three of those departments,” he said.

Evans said they hope this makes the difference when trying to get people to come work for and stay in Myrtle Beach.

“I think this will help bring people here, keep people here and bring in better candidates overall.”

