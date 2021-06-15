Submit a Tip
Man arrested in connection to mass shooting was out on bond

By Live 5 Web Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man arrested in connection to a mass shooting in North Charleston that killed a 14-year-old girl was out on bond at the time of the shooting for attempted murder.

North Charleston police charged Tyquan Cooper with manslaughter and 12 counts of assault and battery in connection to the shooting last month that injured 14 people and left a 14 year old girl dead.

Court records show that back in March of 2019 Cooper was arrested in connection with the shooting of a man in the leg on Orvin Street. He was charged with attempted murder.

Then in October of 2019, Cooper was arrested by North Charleston police during a drug operation.

