Lawyer: Jamal Sutherland’s death ruled as homicide in amended death certificate

By Ray Rivera
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lawyers for the family of a man who died while in custody at the Charleston County detention center have provided a death certificate which has now been amended to show that Jamal Sutherland’s manner of death is homicide.

Attorney Mark Peper released Sutherland’s death certificate Monday night.

The coroner initially ruled the manner of his death undetermined, saying Sutherland died as a result of excited state of “pharmacotherapeutic effect during subdual process.”

Sutherland, a 31-year-old Goose Creek resident, was repeatedly tased at the detention center this past January less than a day after being arrested by North Charleston Police on a misdemeanor assault and battery charge at a facility serving people with mental illnesses. He died shortly after being extracted from his jail cell.

Solicitor Scarlett Wilson has said she is conducting an investigation to determine if charges should be brought in the case. Wilson said she hoped to wrap up the investigation and make her decision no later than June 30.

The two deputies involved in the investigation of Sutherland’s death were fired.

