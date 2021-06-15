‘I’m done’: Carolina Forest High senior shares graduation excitement after pandemic year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Graduating from high school is a milestone moment for anyone, but doing it after enduring a year of pandemic-related changes makes it even bigger.

Graduation ceremonies are happening Tuesday and Wednesday for Horry County Schools.

The district reports almost 2,700 students will be graduating from Horry County Schools this academic school year.

One of those graduates is Carolina Forest High School student Austin Whitmore.

His mother, Tracey Whitmore, said her family is so excited about the big day because her son and so many of his classmates persevered and overcame unforeseen pandemic challenges to get to the graduation stage.

“I’m going to cry because he’s my firstborn and it’s a big day for him,” Tracey Whitmore said.

Austin said this day means so much to him because he made it to the finish.

“I’m done,” he said.

At times, Austin Whitmore said the academic school year was challenging because so many things changed due to the pandemic. For him, that meant at times, adjusting to a virtual learning environment.

“Because I learned face-to-face and a teacher can’t really do that because of COVID,” Austin said. “It was hard.”

But on Tuesday, Austin said the challenges were worth it because he’s walking across that graduation stage.

He said having his family right by his side helped him to finish the school year and his high school years strong.

“They’ve been doing everything they can to make sure I made it to this point,” Austin Whitmore said.

His younger sister, Alexis Whitmore, said she’s excited to see her brother graduate. She also stated, she’s got lots of plans for him.

“I feel very happy for him, and now we get mom and dad and an extra helper around the house to help us with yard work and stuff,” Alexis Whitmore said.

Tracey Whitmore added she received an exciting update from Carolina Forest High School.

She said school leaders notified her they’d be receiving two additional tickets for the ceremony, which provided enough tickets for Austin’s siblings to attend his graduation.

“I know once they get older it will be something they will be able to talk about with each other,” Tracey Whitmore said.

