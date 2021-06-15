Horry County Native is a new children’s book author

COLUMBIA, SC (RELEASE) -Eighty percent of girls between the ages of 10-15 years old are afraid of being overweight. More than 90% of young women aged 15-17 years old want to change at least one aspect of their physical appearance. Jasmine Frink, director of H.U.E Dance Company, found these statistics appalling.

As a result, “Behold My Beauty” was written to remind every woman and girl that she should never be afraid to love themself just as they are, with no limitations. Growing up, Frink never felt beautiful, being told her skin was too dark, her body was too curvy, and she was never enough. She dealt with these same insecurities quietly well into adulthood, and it wasn’t until she started her Dance Company H.U.E, that she realized that these beautiful girls felt these same insecurities that hurt her to her core. It was those moments that inspired Frink to create the Behold My Beauty brand. “No woman or girl should have to question anything about herself! This brand will encourage everyone to love themselves out loud, “We are all beautiful just the way we are,” Frink said.

Frink has been recognized as one of Claflin Universities Outstanding Leaders Under 40, and Star Award recipient for Special Project of the Year. Order your Behold My Beauty Children’s Book and Apparel Available Now. For more information, contact Jasmine Frink at BMB@BeholdMyBeautyy.com.

