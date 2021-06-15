Submit a Tip
GRAPHIC: Dog found with embedded chain dangling from neck in Florence County

A Pee Dee animal shelter is asking for donations from the public after an abused dog was...
A Pee Dee animal shelter is asking for donations from the public after an abused dog was rescued Monday morning.(Source: Florence Area Humane Society)
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Pee Dee animal shelter is asking for donations from the public after an abused dog was rescued Monday morning.

The Florence Area Humane Society said the dog was found with an embedded chain dangling from his neck. They shared details on the heartbreaking discovery in a social media post, asking “How can this happen???”

Cashua Veterinary Care immediately took the dog in and surgically removed the chain, according to officials.

The Florence Area Humane Society said they are “hopeful” the dog will recover and are seeking donations from the public.

Contact the Florence Area Humane Society at 843-629-5456 or 843-669-2921 for more information on donating.

