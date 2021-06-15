Gov. McMaster signs bill allowing SC’s college athletes to profit off name and likeness

CLEMSON, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - Gov. McMaster ceremoniously signed the Compensation for Intercollegiate Athletes bill Monday on Clemson University’s campus, which paves the way for South Carolina’s student-athletes to profit off of their name, image and likeness from third-party entities and organizations not affiliated with their respective universities.

This is not a pay to play bill.

“It is significant for student athletes and it doesn’t interfere with their schoolwork but it gives them free enterprise,” McMaster said. “Free enterprise has no age limit on it and these athletes can cultivate and have an image that people are willing to want to have and it’s a good thing to allow them to want to utilize that.”

The bill was created in part to keep South Carolina competitive in recruiting the nation’s top athletes, as other states move to enact similar bills for their athletes.

“I think it is an incredible opportunity for our student-athletes and I think that’s how we started this,” Clemson Athletic Director Dan Radakovich said. “Both our government relations group and the state’s government relations group knowing and understanding that the landscape around the country is changing.”

Third-party social media education groups such as Open Door are being brought on board to educate Clemson’s student-athletes on how to best benefit off of their name and likeness in the future, a concept that many are excited about.

“I feel like athletes have been penalized from having a brand or achieving good things,” Clemson football running back Darien Rencher said. “I sort of think that now we have the same opportunities that other students have to use our platforms and use the things that we’ve been gifted to do to make money. This entire county is built on capitalism and so we can have an opportunity to make more than we have.”

The law will go into effect on July 1, 2022.

