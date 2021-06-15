Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Google partners with SC Department of Education to train teachers

Up to 1,000 teachers will become Level 1 Google for Education certified
Up to 1,000 teachers will become Level 1 Google for Education certified.
Up to 1,000 teachers will become Level 1 Google for Education certified.(WBTV)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Google has announced a partnership with the South Carolina Department of Education that will train up to 1,000 publicly employed teachers statewide in districts that use Google as the Learning Management System.

The Google for Education Level 1 Certification offers educators mastery in using Google products and tools that support strong classroom experiences and student outcomes.

Officials with Google say this program is intended to reach teachers who may not have training opportunities in underserved areas of the state.

According to Google, teachers who complete the L1 Certification will feel more capable and confident in using technology in the classroom which makes for a better student experience in both remote and in-person learning environments.

”We are thrilled to partner with Google to provide teacher training across the state, " said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “Our teachers are at the heart of every classroom and the more training we can provide them will only elevate the student experience and outcomes.”

Publicly employed K-12 teachers interested in applying for the free training can visitfried.tech/L1-scandapply by June 22, 2021.

Participants will be asked to complete a needs based assessment and the SC Department of Education will select candidates within Google Districts to participate in the program.

”I am excited about this partnership and what it will mean for teachers, and especially those working in underserved communities, to have access to Google for Education’s Level 1 Certification,” said Reginald B. McKnight, Google’s Head of Public Affairs & Community Development for the Southeast region. “As a South Carolina native and son of a retired educator, I am especially pleased that so many teachers from across the state will have the opportunity to learn how the power of technology can make a profound difference in the classroom setting.”

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MYR file photo
F-16 makes emergency landing at MYR
Crews managed to prevent a fire from spreading to multiple units of a North Myrtle Beach hotel...
Fire damages unit at North Myrtle Beach hotel
Shemar Jackson, 7, died after being mauled by dogs on Monday in Marion County.
Father of 7-year-old mauled to death by dogs in Marion Co. details what led to the attack
An account has been established to help with funeral costs for Shamar Jackson.
Account established to help with funeral costs for child mauled by dogs in Marion Co.
Until 7 PM
FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 7 p.m.

Latest News

.
Account established to help with funeral costs for child mauled by dogs in Marion Co.
.
CMC rezoning in Carolina Forest passes second reading
It's a nice and refreshing type of day behind the cold front.
FIRST ALERT: Lower humidity to end the week
John Getsinger, Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger appeared in federal court on Tuesday in...
Berkeley County couple facing federal charges for storming U.S. Capitol
Tidelands Health opens additional clinic to assess, test people with COVID-19 symptoms
Tidelands Health clears final hurdle to build new hospital in Socastee area