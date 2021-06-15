Submit a Tip
Former Pee Dee corrections officer accused of having sexual relationship with murder suspect

Courtney Freeman
Courtney Freeman((Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office))
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A former Marlboro County corrections officer is now the one behind bars.

Courtney Freeman, 31, was arrested after an investigation showed that she was having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

The investigation found that she became romantically involved with a murder suspect, and that on at least two occasions the two were “intimately involved.”

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office also discovered that she provided another inmate with contraband.

She is charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate, second-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate, misconduct in office and furnishing contraband.

Freeman was terminated by the detention center. She had started working as a corrections officer at the Marlboro County Detention Center on April 4.

