Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Bill forms

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Depression Two strengthened into Tropical Storm Bill Monday night.

Tropical Storm Bill
Tropical Storm Bill(WMBF)

At 11:00 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Bill was located near latitude 36.7 North, longitude 69.8 West. Bill is moving toward the northeast near 23 mph, and this general motion is expected through Wednesday with increasing forward speed.

Forecast Track
Forecast Track(WMBF)

Satellite-derived wind data indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is possible on Tuesday, however the system is expected to become a post-tropical low and dissipate on Wednesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1,003 mb.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three suspects charged in the deadly shooting on Willoughby Lane in Myrtle Beach appeared...
Bond denied for suspects charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that killed two
A large crowd came out for the opening night of the Carolina Country Music Fest on Thursday.
McMaster: CCMF welcomed over 35K people on Friday night
Police lights
Coroner: Victim in Horry Co. shooting dies from injuries
Left to right: Raja Younas, Syed Naqvi, Jessica Voight
Myrtle Beach company to ‘remain in business’ after owners arrested in federal fraud case, attorneys say
Shemar Jackson, 7, died after being mauled by dogs on Monday in Marion County.
Father of 7-year-old mauled to death by dogs in Marion Co. details what led to the attack

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Bill forms
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Bill forms
Scattered storm arrive Tuesday afternoon
FIRST ALERT: Storm chances return into Tuesday
Area to watch off the Carolina coast.
FIRST ALERT: ‘Bill’ likely to develop later today, watching two other areas
Fair skies and a bit less humid.
FIRST ALERT: A bit less humid to start the week