FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Bill forms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Depression Two strengthened into Tropical Storm Bill Monday night.

Tropical Storm Bill (WMBF)

At 11:00 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Bill was located near latitude 36.7 North, longitude 69.8 West. Bill is moving toward the northeast near 23 mph, and this general motion is expected through Wednesday with increasing forward speed.

Forecast Track (WMBF)

Satellite-derived wind data indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is possible on Tuesday, however the system is expected to become a post-tropical low and dissipate on Wednesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1,003 mb.

