FIRST ALERT: Storm chances return this afternoon, relief arrives midweek

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A bit more humidity and a warmer start to the day as you’re heading out the door are just a few things you will notice. It’s going to be a slightly warmer day all around with highs quickly climbing back into the upper 80s to lower 90s across the beaches and inland areas.

The threat for a severe storm is low but not zero today. (WMBF)

As a weak cold front approaches our area, we will keep an eye on the radar later this afternoon for another round of showers and storms. This time, a better chance for the beaches and areas in Horry County. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the area in a level one severe level risk for the chance of a strong to severe storm this afternoon. It’s not the highest threat level in the world but a strong isolated storm with frequent lightning, gusty winds and even some small hail will be possible this afternoon. The chance of storms remains at 40%.

A strong storm or two cannot be ruled out for later today. (WMBF)

The best chance of storms will be around 1-7 PM this evening, with the best window for the beaches being 3-7 PM. Keep an eye on the First Alert Weather App as you prepare to head home from work. Your evening commute will likely be dodging a few of these showers & storms.

Another mild day with a stray shower chance in the afternoon. (WMBF)

The middle of the week will be refreshing. Wednesday will bring some subtle changes as the temperatures drop a few degrees and the humidity starts to decrease. We will hold onto one lingering 20% chance of an isolated storm for Wednesday afternoon right along the beaches. Even then, not every spot on the beaches will see it. Most locations will remain rain-free.

Relief arrives by the middle of the week thanks to the passing cold front. (WMBF)

Noticeably lower humidity arrives to end the week along with slightly cooler temperatures. Afternoon highs Thursday and Friday drop into the middle 80s with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.