FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Horry County

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 3:51 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING is now in effect for Horry County.

The warning is set to expire at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Horry County until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Horry County until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The entire area is under a watch until 7 p.m.

A WATCH means that conditions are favorable for the formation of severe thunderstorms.

Until 7 PM
Until 7 PM

As a weak cold front approaches our area, scattered storms will develop through the afternoon and evening. With abundant heat and humidity in place, a few of the storms could be strong to severe.

The greatest risk from any developing storms will be strong winds. Isolated wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph will be possible with some of the storms.

Wind and hail will be the primary threat with any storms.
Wind and hail will be the primary threat with any storms.

A few storms may also produce hail of dime to quarter size.

In addition, today’s storms will also likely produce frequent and dangerous lightning. Remember if you’re outside and can hear thunder, you are close enough to the storm to be struck by lightning.

A strong storm or two cannot be ruled out for later today.
A strong storm or two cannot be ruled out for later today.

