FIRST ALERT: Bill continues to move northeast, Claudette next on the list

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This morning, the center of Tropical Storm Bill was located near latitude 38.5 North, longitude 67.2 West. Bill is moving rapidly toward the northeast near 31 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected today, followed by gradual weakening tonight and Wednesday morning when Bill will be moving over colder water.

Bill is expected to weakening overnight and into Wednesday morning. (WMBF)

The system is forecast to become a post-tropical low by tonight and dissipate on Wednesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 999 mb.

With Bill forming, the next name on the list is Claudette. (WMBF)

With Bill forming Monday night, that crosses two names off the 2021 list just two weeks into the new season. Claudette is the next storm name on the list and there are two chances of development we are keeping an eye on for the next week.

Here's a look at the two chances of development. (WMBF)

The first chance of development is an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue over the Bay of Campeche and southern Mexico in association with a broad low pressure area. This system is expected to move little during the next day or two, and any development should be slow to occur during that time period. However, the disturbance should begin to move northward by Thursday, and a tropical depression is likely to form late in the week when the low moves across the central or northwestern Gulf of Mexico. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall will continue over portions of Central America and southern Mexico during the next several days. Heavy rains could also begin to impact portions of the northern Gulf Coast on Friday. The chance of development is at 20% over the next two days and 70% over the next five days.

The second chance of development is an area of showers and thunderstorms that have decreased and become less organized during the past several hours in association with a tropical wave located a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Development, if any, should be slow to occur during the next couple of days while the wave moves westward. Thereafter, a combination of dry air aloft and strong upper-level winds should limit the chances of formation when the wave reaches the central tropical Atlantic. The chance of development is at 10% over the next five days.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.