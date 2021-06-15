Fire damages unit at North Myrtle Beach hotel
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews managed to prevent a fire from spreading to multiple units of a North Myrtle Beach hotel Monday night.
According to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, it happened around 8 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Ocean Boulevard.
A photo shared by Horry County Fire Rescue shows the fire happened at the Peppertree Ocean Club.
Officials say smoke was visible from the 5th floor of the building when firefighters arrived on scene.
The fire was quickly knocked down with minimal water damage, isolating the damage to the affected unit on the 5th floor, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.
One unit above the fire sustained minor damage due to forcible entry by crews, officials say. But no other units were impacted by fire, smoke, heat, or water damage.
HCFR crews also responded to the scene.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
