MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An F-16 jet had to make an emergency landing at the Myrtle Beach International Airport Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to Ryan Betcher with MYR, the F-16 declared an Alert 2 for engine trouble around 10 a.m.

Betcher said the plane landed safely and taxied to the ramp.

He added there was no impact to scheduled commercial flights.

