Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Brightwater senior living community has an award winning dementia aquatic program

By Danyel Detomo
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Brightwater senior living community is a great retirement community. They have many senior living options such as assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and short-term rehab.

Brightwater offers an award winning Alzheimer’s and Dementia program called ‘WAVES’. This program reduces anxiety and stress, increases strength, improves balance, helps with appetite and so much more.

Come along with us to learn all about it!

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three suspects charged in the deadly shooting on Willoughby Lane in Myrtle Beach appeared...
Bond denied for suspects charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that killed two
A large crowd came out for the opening night of the Carolina Country Music Fest on Thursday.
McMaster: CCMF welcomed over 35K people on Friday night
Police lights
Coroner: Victim in Horry Co. shooting dies from injuries
Left to right: Raja Younas, Syed Naqvi, Jessica Voight
Myrtle Beach company to ‘remain in business’ after owners arrested in federal fraud case, attorneys say
Shemar Jackson, 7, died after being mauled by dogs on Monday in Marion County.
Father of 7-year-old mauled to death by dogs in Marion Co. details what led to the attack

Latest News

"Behold My Beauty" by Jasmine Frink
Horry County Native is a new children’s book author
Food and fun at Dave and Busters
Food and fun at Dave and Busters
At The Carolina Opry
At The Carolina Opry
Fundraiser for the families of the Ocean Bridge fire
Fundraiser for the families of the Ocean Bridge fire