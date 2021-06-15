Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Alabama workplace shooting: Two employees killed, two injured at Mueller Co. in Albertville

Police confirm the shooting suspect has been found dead
By Eric Graves, Stefante Randall and Wade Smith
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two employees of the Mueller Co. are dead following a shooting incident on Tuesday morning.

Police gathered outside of the Albertville facility early on Tuesday morning. According to Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin, BPD officers along with the Albertville Police Department were at the location most of the morning.

Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith confirms a shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. on June 15. The incident happened at the Mueller Co. facility located at 956 Industrial Blvd. in Albertville.

Smith said the shots were fired by an employee. Two employees were killed and two were injured as a result of the gunshots. Albertville Police say the suspect then left the scene in a vehicle following the shooting. The two injured persons were transported to Marshall Medical Center South for treatment.

At this time, detectives are processing the scene and information is being gathered about the identity of the shooter and his possible whereabouts.

No names are being released at this time pending notification of the family of those involved.

At 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Chief Smith told WAFF’s Stefante Randall the suspect is not a threat to the public.

From the Albertville Police Facebook page: In reference to the situation this morning at Mueller, the scene is secure and still being processed. There is no threat to the surrounding area as the shooter has been located. Businesses in the industrial park are safe to conduct business as normal.

Chief Smith issued a new update at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Smith says the person believed to be the shooter was located in Guntersville shortly before 6 a.m. near Carlisle Street in Guntersville. Police say the person was deceased from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Guntersville Police Department is handling the scene.

Chief Smith told WAFF 48 a press conference will be held by APD at 11 a.m. in the Albertville City Hall.

Below is a photo of the suspect’s vehicle.

Albertville shooting suspect's vehicle.
Albertville shooting suspect's vehicle.(WAFF)

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shemar Jackson, 7, died after being mauled by dogs on Monday in Marion County.
Father of 7-year-old mauled to death by dogs in Marion Co. details what led to the attack
Area to watch off the Carolina coast.
FIRST ALERT: ‘Bill’ likely to develop later today, watching two other areas
The three suspects charged in the deadly shooting on Willoughby Lane in Myrtle Beach appeared...
Bond denied for suspects charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that killed two
A Grand Strand lotto player is $4 million richer after winning big playing Mega Millions.
Mega Millions ticket worth $4 million sold in Carolina Forest
John Edward Brown
Warrants: Man struck victim with contractor’s level before shooting him in Bucksport area

Latest News

MYR file photo
F-16 makes emergency landing at MYR
Horry County Police Department vehicles
Horry County police to conduct safety checkpoints throughout summer season
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed 1, injured nine people...
Savannah Mayor: A second victim has died as a result of Friday’s mass shooting on Avery Street
The risk for strong to severe storms will be around in our area until 7 PM this evening.
FIRST ALERT: A few strong storms possible this afternoon
Students in Horry County Schools will take part in graduation ceremonies this week.
Nearly 2,700 Horry County students set to graduate