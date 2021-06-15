Submit a Tip
Account established to help with funeral costs for child mauled by dogs in Marion Co.

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An account has been established to help cover funeral costs for the 7-year-old boy who was mauled to death by dogs in Marion County.

According to information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, those wishing to donate toward the funeral costs for Shamar Jackson can make a donation at any Anderson Brothers Bank location.

Donors should specify they are donating for the Shamar Jackson Fund.

The young boy lost his life on Sunday after the attack. On Monday, authorities seized six dogs in connection with the investigation following the execution of a search warrant, authorities said.

According to information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, five adult dogs and one puppy were seized from a property on Cleo Road.

The investigation began after Jackson was reportedly mauled to death by dogs Sunday night.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened while the 7-year-old was walking in his neighborhood with his brothers, who were able to escape.

Jackson’s father said his three sons were on Cleo Road searching for their chihuahua after it escaped from their home one street over.

According to the father, his sons found the chihuahua surrounded by additional dogs, which ultimately led to the attack.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

