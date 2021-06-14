Warrants: Man struck victim with contractor’s level before shooting him in Bucksport area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody in connection to a fatal shooting last week in the Bucksport area.

Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore identified the suspect as 41-year-old John Edward Brown. He is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Brown’s charges stem from a shooting that happened Friday night in the 900 block of Bucksport Road.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the victim, identified as 32-year-old Phillip Huggins, was taken to Conway Medical Center where he died.

According to arrest warrants, Brown struck the victim multiple times with a contractor’s level prior to shooting him.

Brown is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

