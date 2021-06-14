Submit a Tip
Vehicle catches fire after crashing into utility box near Myrtle Beach

A vehicle caught fire after crashing into a utility box late Monday morning in the Myrtle Beach...
A vehicle caught fire after crashing into a utility box late Monday morning in the Myrtle Beach area.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A vehicle caught fire after crashing into a utility box late Monday morning in the Myrtle Beach area.

Crews were dispatched to the accident near Palmina Loop and Grand Oak Boulevard at 11:50 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Officials said the fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported. Utility crews were also called to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

